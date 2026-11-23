Oyo State Governor and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, has declared that he will never seek political office again if he loses the 2027 election.

The governor made the declaration while explaining why Nigerians should support his presidential ambition alongside former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau’s associate Daura, rather than the Peter Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso ticket.

“Let me make this definitive statement: If I lose this 2027 election, I’m not coming back for anything political in terms of contesting for any position. Never.”

Speaking on The Rooftop Podcast, Makinde identified the historical political alliance between the Southwest and the North, his record in governance, youthful energy and commitment to national unity as some of the strengths of his ticket.

He argued that the longstanding relationship between the two regions had contributed to Nigeria’s stability during periods of national crisis, saying his candidacy would sustain the tradition.

“Apart from the traditional Southwest-North alliance, because that alliance has always provided stability for Nigeria in time of crisis in the past,” Makinde said.

The governor also referenced Nigeria’s first military coup, noting that the Southwest and the North had historically played important roles in maintaining the country’s stability.

“If you even go back to the first military coup in Nigeria, the people that were wasted were basically the north and southwest, because we’re always in the forefront of stability for the country, and that is what we have brought to the table,” he said.

Makinde further highlighted his administration’s performance in Oyo State as evidence of his capacity to lead the country, arguing that his achievements and commitments could be assessed against documented promises.