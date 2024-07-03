The recent heavy rainfall in Lagos today, 3rd July 2024, has led to significant flooding in various areas, including Gerigbe, Ikorodu, Mushin, Lekki, ketu, Oshodi, etc.
Streets and homes have been submerged, causing disruptions to daily activities and posing challenges for residents.
The flooding has affected transportation, with vehicles stranded and roads impassable.
Many residents are concerned about the damage to their properties and the potential health risks associated with the stagnant water.
Local authorities are making efforts to address the situation and provide relief to those affected.
Here are the videos of areas that experienced heavy flood in Lagos:
Gberigbe, Ikorodu
Gberigbe, Ikorodu🤐. https://t.co/vbYy8RfJnJ pic.twitter.com/EsgjQIwm32
— Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) July 3, 2024
Gbagada
This is Gbagada from Anthony is no go area 😭😭😭 flood 😭 pic.twitter.com/L9q5mE18Sl
— Junior⚪ (@shamztec) July 3, 2024
Lekki
Lekki, Lagos state 🥹📍 pic.twitter.com/zKjpi7hVHP
— Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) July 3, 2024
Ikeja, Oshodi ,Lekki ,3rd mainland bridge
Ikeja
Oshodi
Lekki
3rd mainland bridge
With just one rainfall, everyone is submerged by flood.
Quite Shameless for a “Mega City” pic.twitter.com/bCPqsXK0rI
— Chude Nnamdi (@chude__) July 3, 2024
