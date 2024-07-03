The recent heavy rainfall in Lagos today, 3rd July 2024, has led to significant flooding in various areas, including Gerigbe, Ikorodu, Mushin, Lekki, ketu, Oshodi, etc.

Streets and homes have been submerged, causing disruptions to daily activities and posing challenges for residents.

The flooding has affected transportation, with vehicles stranded and roads impassable.

Many residents are concerned about the damage to their properties and the potential health risks associated with the stagnant water.

Local authorities are making efforts to address the situation and provide relief to those affected.

Here are the videos of areas that experienced heavy flood in Lagos:

Gberigbe, Ikorodu

Gbagada

This is Gbagada from Anthony is no go area 😭😭😭 flood 😭 pic.twitter.com/L9q5mE18Sl — Junior⚪ (@shamztec) July 3, 2024

Lekki

Ikeja, Oshodi ,Lekki ,3rd mainland bridge

Ikeja

Oshodi

Lekki

3rd mainland bridge With just one rainfall, everyone is submerged by flood. Quite Shameless for a “Mega City” pic.twitter.com/bCPqsXK0rI — Chude Nnamdi (@chude__) July 3, 2024

