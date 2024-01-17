Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has revealed that the explosion that rocked the state capital was as a result of the criminal activities of illegal miners.

He revealed that two persons have been confirmed dead and about 77 injured.

At about 7.44pm, Tuesday, January 16th, a loud explosion was heard in different parts of the state capital leading to panics and confusion.

Upon investigation the state government officials led by Gov Makinde visited explained that thr unfortunate incident resulted in death and injury to residents in the vicinity and also affected properties.

A release shared on his verified X page, revealed that the damages was caused by explosives stored in a house by illegal miners.

“In total, we have 77 injured victims so far, most of whom were treated and discharged and 2 fatalities. May their souls rest in peace and may God give their loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

He stated further that “Preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast. The investigations are ongoing. All those found culpable for this will be brought to book.

“I urge all residents to please call 615 for any emergencies they may be experiencing at this time and to remain calm and stay away from the immediate scene of the incident to allow rescue operations to be carried out without interference.”

He further assured that the state government would adequately support the victims and those that lost their properties.

“Earth moving equipment, ambulances, emergency lights, and security were deployed to the scene of the incident. The wounded and injured are being treated and moved to public and private hospitals within Ibadan. Medical personnel are on standby at these hospitals to provide all needed assistance to the injured. We have visited UCH to see some of those injured during the incident.

“We are grateful to the first responders, security personnel and all those who are at the scene to assist with the rescue operations as well as the medical personnel taking care of the injured.

“Please say a prayer for those who have been affected by this disaster as we continue with the rescue operations.

