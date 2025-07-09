VIDEO: I was just creating content — Nigerian mother denies giving her infant alcohol

A Nigerian mother who came under fire after a viral video appeared to show her feeding her infant with alcohol has denied the allegation, claiming it was only a soft drink and part of a staged act for social media content.

In a new video posted online, the nursing mother explained that she filled an alcoholic drink sachet with a soft drink — Coca-Cola — and posed as though she was giving it to her five-month-old baby in order to create viral content.

She stressed that she would never expose her baby to alcohol, arguing that at just five months old, her child was too young for such a substance.

She said, “That is not Action Bitter. That thing is Coke. I pour Coke inside. My baby is only five months old, and I’m not that kind of careless woman. I can’t give her Action Bitter. To clear the air, I pour Coke inside the sachet, and I even wash the sachet before pouring the Coke inside. I was just trying to create content.”

The video had earlier triggered outrage across social media, prompting condemnation from the Nigerian Police, who, in a statement, described the act as dangerous and unacceptable.

The Force urged the public to provide information that could lead to the woman’s arrest and prosecution.

