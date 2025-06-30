VIDEO: I was denied entrance into US after social media scrutiny — Nigerian entrepreneur

A Nigerian businesswoman has shared an emotional video after being refused entry to the United States, despite holding a valid visa.

In the clip, filmed aboard her return flight to Nigeria and trending since Sunday, she describes traveling to Texas with plans to participate in a trade fair and meet prospective clients.

Upon landing at the U.S. border, she was detained for 24 hours and subjected to extensive questioning. Tearfully, she recounts: “I was denied entrance into the US and that is because my visa is a B1–B2 visa which is for tourism/business meetings.”

She explains that immigration officers told her her online activity didn’t align with the permitted visa status. They accessed her Instagram page and private direct messages with customers, scrutinizing the content and publicly available posts to dispute her reason for travel:

“Apparently, my Instagram says different. They even checked all my messages with my customers. The customers I have been telling that we are coming, they can pick up and all of that.”

This case has sparked discussion on travelers’ privacy and the growing use of social media vetting during immigration checks. Business visa holders, in particular, are vulnerable: online posts about professional events, informal meetups, or logistics can be interpreted as evidence of unauthorized employment.

Experts argue that while U.S. border officials have the legal authority to review public-facing social media, the standards for denying entry aren’t always transparent, and can disproportionately affect travelers from developing countries. In response, immigration rights advocates are calling for clearer guidelines and better protection of travelers’ digital privacy.

The video has gone viral, resonating with many who feel social media surveillance can unfairly impact innocent travelers. It also serves as a cautionary tale: if you’re traveling on a B1/B2 visa, consider reviewing and possibly limiting your public online presence if it might be interpreted as beyond “tourism or business meetings.”

