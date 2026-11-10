VIDEO: I used to sell heavy weapons to anyone who could pay — Orji Kalu

The Senator representing Abia North, Orji Kalu, has revealed that he previously sold heavy weapons to buyers in different countries, regardless of their identity, as long as they could afford them.

Kalu made the revelation during an interview on Arise Television on Monday, where he spoke about his former international arms business and his relationships with successive South African leaders.

The former Abia State governor said his interest in the business was to make money, adding that he did not concern himself with how buyers intended to use the weapons.

Asked whether he was an arms dealer, Kalu answered in the affirmative but indicated that he had since left the business.

“Yes, so I stopped because my…”

He explained that his parents eventually persuaded him to abandon the trade.

“But my parents, my mother, my father came and said I must stop, and I stopped,” he said.

During the interview, the senator was asked whether he sold weapons to individuals who intended to use them to kill others.

He dismissed the suggestion that such considerations influenced his business decisions, insisting that his priority was financial gain.

“No, no, no, no, no, no. I was selling guns to make money, whether they blow up it’s not my business,” he said.

Kalu also disclosed that his customers were not limited to any particular country or political group. His response followed a question about whether he supplied weapons to the African National Congress (ANC) during the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa.

“No, I was selling to anybody who wants to buy. If you have the money, you want to buy in D.R.C, I sell to you, you want to buy in Namibia, you want to buy…” he said.

When asked about his sources of weapons, Kalu declined to provide details, describing the information as confidential to his business.

“It’s only my business.”

The interviewer subsequently raised concerns about the proliferation of small arms in Nigeria and how the senator’s former activities related to the country’s security challenges.

In response, Kalu maintained that his business involved heavier weapons traded between countries rather than small arms.

“No, no, these are heavy arms that were sold country to country,” he said.

He was also questioned about whether he supplied weapons to Libya during the administration of its late leader, Muammar Gaddafi.

“To anybody that had money to buy.”

When the interviewer suggested that his response amounted to an admission that he sold weapons to Gaddafi, Kalu spoke positively about the former Libyan leader.

“May his soul rest in peace. He was a good man. If you have money to buy, when I was selling, I would sell to you.”

The senator also discussed his longstanding relationships with South African political leaders, which he traced to his friendship with former President Nelson Mandela.

According to Kalu, Mandela introduced him to several leaders, including former President Thabo Mbeki and current President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He recalled that Mandela once told him that Mbeki’s father had contributed more to the anti-apartheid struggle than Ramaphosa’s father. Kalu said this was among the considerations behind the ANC’s decision to select Mbeki instead of Ramaphosa as Mandela’s running mate.

He added that Mbeki later introduced him to former President Jacob Zuma, helping him maintain connections with successive South African administrations.