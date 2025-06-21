VIDEO: I regret campaigning for Tinubu — Actress Bukky Raji apologises to Nigerians

Nollywood actress, Bukky Adekogbe Raji, popularly known as Aminatu Papapa, has tendered an apology to Nigerians, expressing deep regret over her role in the campaign for President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 general elections.

In a video interview that has since gone viral, the actress pleaded for forgiveness from Nigerians, particularly those who are struggling to afford basic necessities.

She admitted that her support for Tinubu’s candidacy has become a source of pain for her, as many Nigerians continue to face worsening economic hardship.

“I’m using this opportunity to beg all Nigerians. I’m sorry. Your source of living will not be difficult.

“It was the campaign I campaigned for Tinubu that is causing me pain. I’m in pain because many masses are hungry.”

According to her, the hunger in the land and the inability of many citizens to afford three square meals a day have left her heartbroken.

“Those who can’t afford to eat three square meals a day, I beg you with the name of God.”

She maintained that her campaign for Tinubu was not financially motivated, stressing that she did not receive a single naira in return for her support.

This is coming just days after veteran Nollywood actor Ganiu Nafiu, popularly known as Alapini, also expressed regret over supporting President Tinubu during the 2023 presidential campaign.

He lamented that he and other Yoruba film actors who rallied behind the Renewed Hope movement have been neglected ever since the election.

Alapini voiced his disappointment during an interview on ‘Behind the Fame – African A-List TV’, a YouTube channel, where he opened up about his acting career, health struggles, family challenges, and his involvement in the Tinubu campaign.

Speaking with evident frustration in Yoruba, the veteran actor said the hope they had during the campaign season has since turned into disappointment.

See the video below:

https://x.com/chukserice/status/1936405696620220785?s=46

