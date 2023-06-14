Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that he has a second son with his fourth baby mother, Larissa London.

During a recent interview, the singer discussed his children, saying that his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, has a brother who lives in London with his mother.

When pressed further about the boy’s name, Davido revealed it was “Dawson.” Remember that Davido lost his older son, Ifeanyi, in October 2022 when he drowned in a swimming pool at his father’s home in Banana Island, Lagos.

OBO confessed that it had been a difficult journey for him since his son’s demise. Speaking to the interviewer, he said: “I miss him every day; there’s tears coming out of my eyes every morning; you don’t have to see it. “I look at myself in the mirror, and I said apart from it just being about me, I know how many people love me, I know how many people are depending on me.

“My son up there is looking down at me. Apart from me being strong for his mom, which is my primary responsibility, I have to be strong for the world.”

Watch Video: