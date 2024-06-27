In a heartfelt interview with Bella Naija, the stunning actress Sharon Ooja shared the adorable story of how she met and married her husband.

Despite only dating for two and a half months, their whirlwind romance quickly led to engagement and marriage.

Sharon revealed that she was introduced to her husband by her sister during a difficult time in her life when she was recovering from what she described as the worst heartbreak she had ever experienced.

Initially, Sharon wasn’t interested in dating anyone new, but after engaging in meaningful conversations with him, she began to realise that she liked him.

She recounted a pivotal moment during their talking stage when she told him she would be going out with friends, and he didn’t call her for two days.

When she confronted him about it, he admitted that he didn’t want her to be single anymore. That was the moment they started dating.

“I had just recovered from what I considered the worst heartbreak of my life. I was filming, and my sister said one of her friends wanted to speak to me. She gave him my number. He’s really smart, and I was like, ‘Who’s this person?’

“Months passed, and he kept trying to reach out to me. I was like, ‘This guy is persistent.’ There was one conversation that struck me.

“We spoke for three hours, and I was like, ‘I think I like this guy.’ I travelled, and he hadn’t called me for two days straight.

“I told him I was single, and then he said he didn’t think he wanted me to be single anymore. The rest is history.

“We dated for literally two and a half months, I was engaged in the third month, and we got married two months after that,” Sharon narrated.

While filming a movie in the desert, Sharon had a spiritual experience where she felt the Holy Spirit telling her that Mr. Nwoke was her husband.

This divine encounter cemented her feelings and led to their quick engagement and subsequent civil wedding.

Sharon shared her excitement and joy as she recounted their love story, making it clear how much she enjoyed sharing these special moments.

Before their traditional wedding ceremony, Mr Nwoke was a mystery to the public.

Sharon shielded his identity in their engagement photos, sparking curiosity and making him an instant internet enigma.

