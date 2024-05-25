Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the former vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has responded to Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka’s remarks that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, is unfit to lead Nigeria.

Baba-Ahmed went on to say that he could say things to Soyinka that would permanently destroy him, but he wouldn’t.

It is worth noting that Soyinka criticised Obi for not reining in his supporters, known as ‘Obidients,’ who attack others with opposing views online, suggesting this indicates his unfitness to lead the country.

During an interview on Arise Television, Baba-Ahmed dismissed Soyinka’s comments as an attempted distraction from the issues at hand.

He argued that Soyinka’s fears stem from the potential positive changes Obi could bring to Nigeria, which threaten the status quo.

“The learned elder statesman, Prof. Wole Soyinka, is scared in advance about what good Peter Obi will bring to Nigeria. He’s scared in advance that the end is still looking very likely for his principal, for bad governance.

“What Wole Soyinka is doing now is an attempted distraction, which I beg you excuse me from joining issues with Wole Soyinka, please.

“You and I have much better things to do. For all I know, he could continue to throw punches at my principal, at me, as small as I am. If he continues to do that, all I can do is to grieve in my heart and continue to pray for him.

“You see, intellect doesn’t give you the right to insult anybody. I remember this Soyinka insulting late General Abacha, insulting him to the core that he was daft.

“Nothing gives him the right to do that. Abacha was not an academic. He was a soldier for God’s sake. And a good soldier in his own way in his own right.

“I beg you, let’s push Soyinka and his likes aside; we have better things to talk about.

“Nobel Laureates are loved and cherished by their people. Soyinka keeps getting insulted, and it is his responsibility to maintain his dignity and respect, not Peter Obi’s.

“I could say a few things to Wole Soyinka that could destroy him for good, but I wouldn’t say that.”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Datti was on fire last night on Arise TV 🔥🔥🔥 Sombody should Check on Wole Soyinka 😀😀 pic.twitter.com/gWGhxR0I05 — OLA MI LEKAN (@Onlineguru_) May 25, 2024

