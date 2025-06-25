VIDEO: How we arrested 26 suspects over Benue killings — IGP 

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has explained how 26 suspects were arrested in connection with the killings of over 200 people in the Yelwata community of Benue State.

Tribune Online reports that no fewer than 200 people were killed following an attack by gunmen in the state earlier this month.

Following the attack, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid a condolence visit and met with stakeholders in the state on ways to strengthen security and subsequently gave an order to the security forces to ensure those responsible for the heinous attacks do not go unpunished.

Disclosing the arrest in a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, IGP Egbetokun said the police operatives were able to successfully arrest that number of suspected criminals following the arrest of two.

“I’m pleased to inform you today that 26 persons directly connected to this crime have so far been arrested and their weapons recovered,” he said.

Speaking on the process, IGP Egbetokun said two masterminds were apprehended from their hideout, stating that their arrest led the operatives to seven others.

“Two prime suspects who are masterminds of this attack were apprehended from their hideout. This arrest led to the arrest of seven other suspects the following day, 20th June 2025,” he added.

He stated that the Benue killings suspects were picked up from various locations where they had fled, hoping to escape justice.

He added that another key suspect was subsequently picked up at his house, where the attack was planned.

He further said these previous led the operatives to a major breakthrough on the 22nd of June, when 18 others were arrested in connection with the killings in Yelwata community of Benue.

The IGP clarified that 28 persons were initially arrested, but two have been cleared as they were only used as bait to arrest the 26 suspected masterminds.

Speaking on the Plateau attack, where nine travellers, believed to be wedding guests from Kaduna State, were killed, the IGP disclosed that 22 suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack.

The IGP promised that all suspects would be arraigned in Court.

