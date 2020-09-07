VIDEO: How US rapper Kanye West ‘walked on water’ with his children during Sunday service

American rapper, Kanye West, made a dramatic entrance to his Sunday Service in Atlanta, United States, on the weekend as he appeared to ‘walk on water’ with his children, the Daily Mail of UK reported on Monday.

The third-party presidential candidate was joined by his seven-year-old daughter North and four-year-old son Saint for the stunt – which was achieved by walking on a translucent platform hidden just beneath the surface of the pond.

The move was shared on Instagram by Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, who attended the service with her friend, LaLa Anthony.

Kanye, 43, started his weekly Sunday Service celebration last year, which sees the rapper perform and pray alongside a gospel choir.

For his latest service, Kanye enlisted Lakewood Church senior pastor and televangelist, Joel Osteen, 57, to deliver a sermon.

Preaching to the crowd, Joel – who has worked with Kanye before – went on to praise the rapper’s ‘inventiveness.’

He said: “I’m watching these fine men and women singing, looks like they’re walking on the water. And my mind goes back to that time where Jesus invited Peter to walk on the water.

“I could imagine Peter thought, ‘Jesus, what are you talking about? That’s impossible! I can’t do that.’

“I think we all have that at times in life where we think, ‘God’s telling me to do something. I’m feeling down on the inside,’ but we don’t feel qualified. We don’t have the experience. I can’t sing like them. I can’t invent like Kanye.”

Joel added: “But God doesn’t put a dream in your heart and then not give you the ability to do it. I’ve learned in life, you have to choose between your comfort and your calling.

“Peter heard the calling. ‘Come on out here.’ But Peter was comfortable in the boat with the other disciples. It was easy to get comfortable even in dysfunction.”

Kanye and Joel – who considered taking their act on a national tour – previously collaborated on November 17 last year when they addressed the pastor’s packed 16,800-seat, non-denominational Christian megachurch together.

As well as filming the service, Kim shared a video of herself, La La, and Grammy winner Monica riding to Sunday Service in a VIP golf cart with their children – none of whom wore masks to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus.

Kanye’s latest Sunday Service stunt comes after it was revealed he has spent nearly $6 million of his own money on his presidential campaign since launching it in July.

The rapper, who is running as a third-party candidate with the ‘Birthday Party,’ is currently on ballots in 10 states, among them potential battlegrounds like Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota.

