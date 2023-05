A housemaid, Busayo, was apprehended for performing sexual activities on one-year-old boy.

The suspect, identified as Busayo Monday, was apprehended after her madam watched the CCTV installed in her home and saw the shocking moment Busayo removed her baby’s diaper and performed oral sex on him.

The housemaid explained in a viral video how she took advantage of the young boy.