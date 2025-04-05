VIDEO: God told me RCCG council meeting will one day be held on moon — Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has stated that God revealed to him that a time will come when the church’s governing council will hold a meeting on the moon.

Adeboye made the statement during his sermon at the April 2025 Holy Ghost Service of the church.

He explained that although the revelation may appear unbelievable, he remains confident in its fulfilment, describing it as a divine message that reflects the limitless possibilities with God.

He said he had already shared the revelation with a few members of the church and emphasised that while it may seem unreasonable to many, it aligns with the nature of God to make the impossible happen.

He said, “I am not doubting God. I know with Him all things are possible. But He told me, and I told some of my people. He told me, He said a day is coming when the Redeemed Christian Church of God, when their governing council wants to hold their meeting, they will hold the meeting on the moon. I know that doesn’t make sense, but then, that is God.

“When God says we would one day be holding our meeting on the moon, you don’t have to believe it, but He has spoken, and it is going to come to pass.”

See the video below:

https://x.com/nigeriastories/status/1908550710699979081?s=46

