VIDEO: God has granted me wisdom to continue to serve Nigeria — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said God has granted his prayer for wisdom and resilience to continue serving Nigeria, expressing renewed determination to deliver prosperity and national development.

The President made this known on Monday while speaking about his recent spiritual experience in Saudi Arabia, where he performed Umrah and was granted permission to enter the Holy Kaaba in Makkah to offer prayers.

During the visit, Tinubu said he prayed for Nigeria’s diverse population, asking Allah to promote unity and prosperity across the country.

He also expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for the opportunity to lead Nigeria, describing his position as President and Commander-in-Chief as a special favour from God.

Asked how the experience would strengthen his commitment to the task ahead, Tinubu said he had prayed for wisdom and resilience to continue serving Nigerians and believed the prayer had been answered.

He said, “I feel fulfilled and grateful to Almighty Allah for giving us the opportunity, the health and the day that went very well.

“The prayer is for Allah, Subhana wa Ta’ala, to comfort our diversity. Nigeria is full of diverse people. It’s made up of all the faiths. May Allah comfort our diversity to prosperity for the entire country. That’s the prayer.

“Well, I ask for wisdom and resilience to continue to serve the people. I know that has been granted.

“Prior to the 2023 election, I did the same thing. I asked Allah to bless my Umra then. He did, and I promised that I’ll come back to thank Him. Almighty Allah. There’s no other God but Him. He is the giver and the taker.

“He owns the power. He says, use it well. If you don’t use it in accordance with my dictates, I can take it from you and give it to another person.

“I am the only God who has that authority. So, I have faith in that, and I believe extremely well that He has done me and my country a great favour.

“Out of millions of people, to be the president and commander-in-chief is a favour from God Almighty.

“My commitment is higher, determined to bring prosperity and to develop the country consistent with the wish of Allah and the support of the people. It is important to put Allah first, then move on.

“Follow your conscience. Follow the right path that will lead Nigeria to that greatness. The foundation is solid.

“The economy has come out of the dark tunnel. It’s inspiring. We need to build a future for our youth.

“If we don’t invest in their future, in 50 years from now, how do we want to be remembered as leaders? That’s the main thing. I’m not looking for anything else.

“I want to say a big thank you for the faith and for the recognition. I can’t believe the fencing of the Kaaba was in green, white, green. Thank them for the hospitality and recognition given to me as a leader of the delegation and, you know, at the country.

“We are all facing challenges and hostility around us. We will overcome it with faith in God Almighty. I’m grateful forever.

“I thank the King and the Royal Crown Prince. It is their honour that I enjoyed, and it was gracious of them to have allowed me to enter inside the Kaaba. It is history.”

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