VIDEO: Giving money to non-tithing Christians can bring hardship – Ibiyeomie

Founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has claimed that giving money to Christians who do not pay tithes can bring financial hardship to the giver.

The cleric made the claim in a viral video while sharing an experience involving a fellow pastor who approached him for financial assistance.

He said, “There are christians you give offering to, you will be poorer than poor. Any believer who does not tithe and you give him money, things will be tight for you.”

Recounting the incident, Ibiyeomie said the pastor arrived with a baby who was less than two weeks old, claiming that he had been thrown out of his accommodation.

Moved by his situation, Ibiyeomie said he gave him N40,000 to secure accommodation, despite having less than N200,000 in his account at the time.

He said, “A man of God came with a baby of less than two weeks and said where he was staying, they pushed him out of the house. I said the man who pushed you out must be very wicked. How can this small baby with you be driven out?”

The pastor explained that N40,000 was a significant amount to him at the time, adding that he had less than N200,000 in his account.

According to him, he began experiencing financial difficulties shortly after giving the money.

“The moment I gave him, my heavens closed. No breakthrough, everywhere shut down. I said, ‘What is this?’ Hardship of the highest order,” he said.

Ibiyeomie claimed that he later discovered that the beneficiary, who was also a pastor, did not pay tithes.

He said, “He said the man you gave does not pay tithe and he is a man of God. I heard you did it out of emotion, not compassion.”

The cleric further claimed that he sought God’s mercy and eventually used his own money to pay tithe on the amount he had given the pastor.

“Then my heavens opened,” he added.

Ibiyeomie said his wife was also aware of the experience, which he cited while warning Christians about giving financial assistance to believers who do not pay tithes.