The Board of Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, has released a video showing its late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, naming Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor in the event of his death or incapacitation.

In the footage, Odukoya also designated his son, Jimmy Odukoya, to serve as the successor’s administrative assistant and head of the church’s youth ministry.

The video, which was released by the trustees and posted by Arise TV, was recorded in December 2021 at the late founder’s request. It was filmed by Jimmy and witnessed by his elder brother, Pastor John Odukoya.

“In case of my demise, which I don’t expect to happen soon, or a situation where I cannot write or talk, please, the next pastor of the church should be Kunle Areogun,” Odukoya said.

He added, “To be his immediate assistant, that is in terms of administration, is Jimmy Odukoya, who will be the head of the youth church.”

Explaining the arrangement, the late pastor said, “Everything remains the same and that’s laid out in the constitution.”

Odukoya said the announcement was necessary because the church was working on revising a section of its constitution, but the process had not been completed.

“We’re going to do that, but if for any reason I’m not able to see that through, this is what I do,” he said.

The trustees disclosed that they only discovered the recording in late December 2025, more than two years after Odukoya’s death.

According to the board, the footage was not presented during the church’s succession process in 2023. It also alleged that Jimmy had informed the trustees that his father personally handed over the leadership mantle to him.

Jimmy was announced as the church’s senior pastor on September 17, 2023, weeks after his father’s death. The announcement was made by Pastor Rotimi Okpaise during a church service, with the board maintaining that Jimmy had been unanimously elected.

He was subsequently installed on September 30, 2023, alongside his sister, Pastor Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, who became the associate senior pastor.

In a statement on Tuesday, the trustees said the newly discovered footage had informed the developments surrounding the church’s leadership. The board also reaffirmed its November 16 resolution that Jimmy was no longer recognised as the Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church.

The trustees further announced the appointment of Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim leader while consultations continue.

The Fountain of Life Church was founded in 1992 by Pastors Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya and is headquartered in Ilupeju, Lagos.