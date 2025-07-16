VIDEO: Fela will deal with Buhari in afterlife – Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, the youngest son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, has reacted to the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, stating that no other family in Nigeria was hurt as deeply by the late leader as his own.

In a video shared on his Instagram handle, Seun Kuti recalled how his father and uncles, Beko and Koye, were allegedly maltreated under Buhari’s rule when he served as military Head of State.

“There’s nobody Buhari has offended and damaged like my family. Buhari dealt with my family, but his death is not any type of justice or victory for my family,” Seun Kuti said.

He expressed regret that the men he looked up to died long before Buhari.

He described his father and uncles as “better men” than the former president.

Seun Kuti added that while he cannot get back his loved ones, he finds a bit of comfort in the thought that they might gang up against Buhari in the afterlife.

“My only regret is that my dad Fela, and my uncles Koye and Beko died before him; all better men than him. The only solace I can take from his death is that the three of them will gang up against him (Buhari) in the afterlife if there’s such a thing.”

The singer’s reaction highlights the lasting impact of Buhari’s military regime on his family, particularly the 1984 raid on the Kalakuta Republic, which resulted in the death of Fela Kuti’s mother, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti.