VIDEO: Explosion hits Oba Akran avenue in Lagos

… Emergency teams respond swiftly

An explosion occurred at Oba Akran at Kodesho, inward Oba Akran Avenue in Lagos, prompting a swift response from emergency officials.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), via its official handle @LagosRescue, on Friday, confirmed the incident and assured residents of safety.

“Men of the @LagosRescue [are] on ground to arrest the fire and [bring] the situation under control,” the agency stated.

It added that emergency personnel were “strategically positioned to ensure safety as well as well-managed detoured traffic.”

To mitigate risks and avoid further hazards, the agency said its officials promptly rerouted traffic. “To ensure safety of motorists, our men have rerouted traffic from General Hospital underneath the bridge through the Oba Akran Bridge,” the agency added.