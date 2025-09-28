VIDEO: Emotional reunion as Big Brother allows families to visit housemates

The Big Brother Naija house was filled with raw emotions as family members of the remaining housemates paid them a surprise visit, sparking tears and heartfelt moments among contestants and fans alike.

Faith’s father encouraged him to stay strong, assuring him that his mother was praying for him and that all of Ijeshaland was solidly behind his journey.

He further told Faith that “the top is meant for him, not the bottom,” a message that resonated deeply with viewers.

Dede broke down in tears when she saw her mother. The housemate, who has been romantically linked with Kola, initially turned her back before later facing her mother, who comforted her before leaving.

Similarly, Kaybobo and Sultana could not hold back their emotions upon seeing their loved ones. Sultan’s sister had a heartfelt conversation with her, while Jason’s close friend also paid him a visit, leading to an emotional breakdown after weeks of isolation.

Koyin, too, was visibly emotional as his father stepped into the house, offering support and reassurance.

Clips of the family visits quickly went viral online, with many fans confessing that they were moved to tears.

Reacting to the development on X, @ninarich2018 wrote, “I cried like a baby, my children cried with me too. The bond of mother and child cannot be underestimated.”

Another fan @afiaagyeiwaafrimpong, reacted, “It’s a teary Sunday, even the men couldn’t hold back their tears. This was one of the most emotional moments of the season.”

