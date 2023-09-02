Residents of the Elenusonso community in Ibadan, Oyo State, are begging the Oyo State Government under the leadership of Engr Seyi Makinde to ease the hardship they face in their community by fixing their bad roads

In an interview with Tribune Online, the residents plead with the Oyo state government to enable them to enjoy the dividends of democracy by fixing the bad roads and providing other social and welfare facilities that can enhance the livelihood of residents of the Elenusonso community.

In a press statement, the General Landlord Association Chairman, Oloye Adebayo Babajide, noted that the community leaders have made several attempts to get the attention of the Oyo State government to the Elenusonso community but have not been successful.

“Several letters had been written and delivered to the governor’s office through the Chief of Staff of Office, Ministry of Public Works and Transport; Oyo State Roads Maintenance Agency (OYSROMA), calling their attention and at the same time rigorously appealing to the Oyo State government timely intervention to fix, construct and TAR the road.

“Sad enough, the Oyo State government through its agencies is yet to reciprocate our yearning, suffering, hardship and occasional termination of pregnancies, broken legs battered bodies, and accidental death of some of our community members as a result of bad and deplorable conditions of the roads.”





Noting the economic importance of the roads that lead into and out of the Elenusonso community, Oloye Babajide expressed the plea of all residents to the state government to save them from the hardship the state of the road poses to their livelihood in the community.

The statement reads:

Distinguished press men and women; A constitutionally recognised community such as Elenusonso land is expected to benefit and enjoy the dividends of democracy like good roads; health care facilities; good schools, electricity, potable water, and social welfare facilities that create employment and empowerment opportunities.

Alas, the reverse is the case, as none of the above is far beyond the reach of the entire populace in these communities.

No government facilities can be seen or found within the vast communities that constitute Elenusonso land from NIHORT to Elenusonso terminal point for the past fifty (50) years.

Elenusonso Community expressed serious concern ( neglect since Late Alhaji Adegoke Adelabu named it) over the deplorable condition of the roads from Kolobo-Ayedade Road, Adejumo Road, Adejumo Road, Alawoye-Abese road, Agoro road, Gegelose road, Oke-Elenusonso, Elenusonso road, Odufemi-via Olorombo road, Mowunmi-Ajobiare-Ojuka road, Akotipopo-odo Eleranko road, Odemi to Ido local.

Unfortunately, we have not been consoled by the present government.

Several insinuations or belief stories that the NIHORT-Elenusonso-IDO headquarters Junctions/road has been marked contracted, constructed and tarred (mere dream) by previous administration/governments have not been confirmed or validated despite our complaints and appeal/ pleas through electronic media and other correspondents since 2018- to date.

Honourable Pressmen and women, the reality is that, these major roads that run through these communities that are of political and economic benefits/values to the Oyo State Government have never been given priority and needed attention.

The so-called contract has been proved to be Paperwork making it a ghost contract. A case of contract diverted or contract money gone into a private pocket. Let Oyo State government do the needful. We are ready to be proved wrong.

Gentlemen and women of the press, the entire peace-loving and hardworking people of these communities are pleading and appealing through this medium to our listening, hard-working and people-loving Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Governor Engineer Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde(a. k. a. OMITUNTUN 2.0) to please come to our AID and RESCUE us and our children and Youth from this untold hardship we find ourselves on a ROAD that is TEN(10) Kilometres with almost 78(Seventy- Eight) outlets, FOUR(4) major bridges with pockets of culverts.

The ROAD has political and economic values for the Oyo State Government to explore and exploit for the benefit of the suffering masses.

The ROAD, if finally contracted, constructed, and tarred, serves other major towns and two states when completed. The ROAD is, in fact, ÀMÙ ÒSÈLÚ.

Distinguished Pressmen and women, Ladies and Gentlemen, we pray through GOD and Media Houses’ intervention to help bring and highlight our PLIGHT to the NOTICE and hearing of the Oyo State Government, Oyo State House of Assembly, Ido Local Government, Ministry of Public Works and Transport, Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency and all relevant Infrastructural Agencies saddled with ROAD CONSTRUCTION to bring SUCCOUR and relief to ELENUSONSO COMMUNITIES that have always been political and electoral successes to every successive regime.

Once again, we Elenusonso Communities pledge our unalloyed support and unminted loyalty to His Excellency, People’s Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde – led Administration, The Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Barrister Bayo Lawal, The Right Honourable Speaker, Honourable Ogundoyin, Ido Constituency Member, Honourable Mabaje, His Royal Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Moshood Olalekan Balogun, Okunmade 1, the Olubadan- in- Council, Oyo State Executive Cabinet and all traditional and political leaders in Elenusonsoland and its environs in particular and Ibadanland and Oyo State in general.

Elenusonso Communities congratulates The Right Honourable Engineer Aderemi Abass Oseni, a Distinguished Federal Honourable Member, House of Representatives, Abuja Federal Republic of Nigeria and Honourable Alhaji Abduwaheed Adebayo Adelabu on their recent appointments as Chairman, House Committee on FERMA and Minister of Power respectively. We wish them successful tenures in their deserved offices.

Gentlemen and women of the Press, we appreciate the Nigerian Tribune Team of Seasoned Journalists for your concern and selfless services to us. We thank you and pray that your Organization/Corporation will suffer no loss. To other Media organisations supporting us through their coverage of our communal efforts, we say THANK YOU.

May GOD BLESS YOU ALL.

Oloye Adebayo BABAJIDE,

Central Chairman.

