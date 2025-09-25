VIDEO: Drama as thieves snatch pastor’s iPhone during Facebook Live prayer session in London

The Facebook live prayer session of Ghanaian pastor, Isaac Anderson, turned dramatic after two thieves snatched his phone mid-broadcast in London.

The preacher was about 17 minutes into his live sermon on Hoe Street, Walthamstow, when two cyclists in balaclavas targeted him at 6.30am yesterday.

Unaware of the danger, Apostle Anderson continued his message as the pair circled back and approached.

A bus driver sounded repeated warnings before one of the suspects grabbed the iPhone 16 Pro Max from his hand.

The thieves, however, did not realise the device was still streaming live.

“Hey JP, he’s on Tiktok. He’s on TikTok live bro… No fam. How do I end it? It’s on Facebook,” one of them said in the footage.

“Oh s***,” his accomplice added, attempting to cover his face before the video cut.

Speaking of the incident in a video online, he said, “All of the sudden, someone from behind on a bike just came and snatched my phone from my hands [an] iPhone 16 pro max. It’s not easy. All my information was on it,” he said.

“You have to be very careful when you’re going through your daily activities. Be careful about your phones and your important stuff – be careful, be careful, be careful.

“Thieves, burglars, and robbers are everywhere. This is London… you don’t know the people that are around you that will come and hurt you.”

The incident comes amid rising mobile phone thefts in the capital.

According to Daily Mail UK, more than 70,000 phones were stolen from London streets in 2024.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

