VIDEO: Don’t pay attention to busybodies, continue your good work — Tinubu tells Wike

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to remain focused on his mandate and not be distracted by critics and onlookers.

Speaking on Tuesday at the inauguration of the rehabilitated and refurbished International Conference Centre in Abuja, now renamed the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, the President commended Wike’s performance and described him as a visionary leader committed to transforming the capital.

He said, “Don’t pay attention to busybodies and the bystanders, and whatever they say. Continue with your good work. You are a transformational leader. You have the vision, foresight, and determination to succeed.”

He explained that the renovation of the centre aligned with his administration’s broader objective to reposition the country with excellence and purpose.

The President described the project as part of his administration’s “determined efforts to change the way we do things, to reflect us as people of quality, people of character, people of determination, people of great spirits, that’s what we are.”

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to infrastructural renewal, Tinubu emphasised that modern infrastructure was vital to national progress.

He said, “Through the Renewed Hope Agenda, we are determined to renew the infrastructural and other key sectors of this country (including) transportation, healthcare, education, energy and urban development.

“Because we understand that modern infrastructure is the backbone of a thriving economy in an inclusive and progressive society.”

According to the President, the revamped conference centre is not only a symbol of national pride but also a testament to Nigeria’s readiness to host key diplomatic, trade, and global engagements.

Tinubu noted that it represented the country’s “commitment to regional diplomacy, continental trade discussions, global partnerships, and many more thoughtful, well-outlined goals that reflect our Nigerian first.”

In a light-hearted yet firm remark, the President made it clear that the facility would not be available for free use by government officials or associates.

“You must obey what the landlord says. You want to use this place, you’re gonna pay for it,” he said, backing the minister’s earlier declaration that fees would be charged for use of the halls.

See the video below:

https://x.com/possible1001/status/1932462570591686995?s=46

