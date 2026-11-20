Former Anambra Governor, Chris Ngige, has cautioned Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, and other All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters against forcing residents to vote for President Bola Tinubu or any other candidate in the 2027 general elections.

Ngige gave the warning on Thursday while speaking at the APC presidential campaign rally in Awka, the Anambra State capital, urging party members to win voters’ support through persuasion rather than intimidation.

The former Minister of Labour and Employment said democratic principles guaranteed citizens the freedom to associate with any political party and make independent electoral choices.

“Don’t force people to vote for your candidate; rather, persuade them. There is freedom of association in democracy.

“Don’t harass people or intimidate them to support your candidate because democracy allows people to make their choices freely. Allow opposition to campaign freely without harassment,” he said.

Ngige maintained that the APC should seek to win Anambra voters through convincing arguments and engagement rather than threats or coercion.

He also warned party supporters against obstructing opposition parties from conducting their campaigns, insisting that all political groups should be allowed to campaign freely across the state without harassment.