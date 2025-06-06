Latest News

VIDEO: Don’t call me president in Tinubu’s presence — Dangote tells MC

Adam Mosadioluwa
Dangote not president, We now export 37% of our fertilizers to US — Dangote

Nigerian business mogul, Aliko Dangote, has jokingly corrected a Master of Ceremonies (MC) for referring to him as “President of Dangote Group” in the presence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The light-hearted exchange took place on Thursday, June 5, at the official inauguration of the Lekki Seaport Access Road in Lagos, an event attended by President Tinubu and other dignitaries.

Taking the microphone shortly after the MC’s introduction, Dangote addressed the slip with a mix of humour and respect

He said, “Mr MC, for your attention, Next time, when Mr President is around, my own title is ‘chairman’ not ‘president’.

“Whether with a small p or tiny little p, don’t call me president o. Thank you.”

He then turned to the President with a brief apology, adding, “I’m sorry sir, he called me president. I didn’t allow him to do so, sir.”

See the video below:

https://x.com/imranmuhdz/status/1930648733118587038?s=46

