VIDEO: Darey Art Alade loses car to fire incident

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Darey Art Alade, has lost his car to a fire incident on the 3rd Mainland Bridge.

He shared this in a post on his Instagram page on Saturday morning, with a video of the burnt vehicle.

He wrote, “Yesterday, around 4pm, our car caught fire on the 3rd Mainland Bridge and burnt to the ground.

“It was a shocking and painful experience, but we’re incredibly grateful that the driver made it out safely. No lives were lost, and that’s what truly matters.”

Darey used the moment to reflect on the value of life over material possessions.

“Moments like this remind us how quickly things can change and how unimportant material things become in the face of life itself,” he said.

As Alade loses car to fire incident, he emphasised that the post was not for sympathy, but to encourage others who may be going through loss.

Darey wrote, “We’re not sharing this for sympathy but to remind someone that things can be replaced. Lives cannot. We’re choosing to remain thankful to God for protection, for perspective, and for the quiet strength to keep going.”

Offering words of hope, Darey added, “If you’re navigating a sudden loss of any kind, we hope this reminds you: we can rebuild. We can begin again and find the strength to keep going. One breath, one prayer, one step at a time.”

He concluded the post with gratitude, “We give thanks in all things. 💛 THANK YOU JESUS!!! Thank you to everyone that stopped to help 🙏🏽”

TRIBUNEONLINE