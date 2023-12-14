Nigerian skit maker, Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, popularly known as Brain Jotter, was seen in a video that had gone viral, berating a podcaster for inquiring about his wealth.

It all began when Brain Jotter was asked female podcaster how much money he makes as a comedian.

Justifying her question, She stated that it is a way for people to learn more about Brain Jotter and that his net worth can be a source of inspiration to others.

“What is your net worth?” She asked. Brain Jotter responds by saying that the question makes no sense to him.

According to Brain Jotter, the podcaster was unable to invite him for an interview and began requesting his net worth, stating that the podcast should be used to get to know him better.

He further went on to say went his net worth cannot inspire his fans and he can only inspire his fans through his followers, views, comments, and consistency.

Interviewer: What is your net worth Brain Jotter: pic.twitter.com/y5gS7q9yKH — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) December 13, 2023

