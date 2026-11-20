The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has received a rousing welcome in Anambra during a visit to his alma mater, Christ the King College, Onitsha.

Obi’s visit attracted students, members of staff and supporters who gathered to welcome him back to the institution where he completed part of his secondary education.

The visit formed part of his homecoming activities in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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The homecoming has generated considerable excitement among his supporters, some of whom reportedly gathered overnight at the Onitsha Head Bridge with mats and other materials to await his arrival.

The supporters were said to have expressed their determination to receive the former governor as he returned to the state for a series of political engagements.

As part of the visit, Obi was scheduled to attend an NDC town hall meeting at 2 pm on Friday at the Archbishop C.J. Patterson Building, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha.

The programme was also expected to feature courtesy visits and roadshows, with party members and political stakeholders anticipated to participate.

Obi’s visit comes amid heightened security arrangements across Anambra State, following the deployment of additional personnel, patrol teams and surveillance operations by the police ahead of the political activities.

The police command had said security operatives were being positioned around strategic locations, major roads and identified security flashpoints in collaboration with other security agencies.

It also urged residents to remain calm and go about their lawful activities, warning against actions capable of disrupting public peace. The command assured residents that security operations would respect their rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of movement.

Obi’s homecoming also comes a day after the APC held a presidential campaign rally in Awka in support of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The rally, tagged ‘SoluTinubu 2027’, was organised under the leadership of Governor Chukwuma Soludo and attracted supporters of the APC and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Meanwhile, Obi was accompanied on the visit by his running mate and former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who also arrived in Onitsha for the NDC town hall meeting.

Their arrival attracted a large gathering of supporters and political enthusiasts as the party intensified its engagements ahead of the 2027 elections.