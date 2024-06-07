Habeeb Okikiola, the controversial Nigerian singer popularly known as Portable, who is currently visiting the United States, has shared his observations about the country.

In a video message posted on his Instagram account on Thursday, the ‘Zazu’ crooner claimed that Americans use guns as casually as mobile phones.

“People are using guns like phones here in America. It’s risky to argue with people out here. But don’t worry, my fans, I am safe,” Portable stated.

In addition, Portable revealed that some individuals have been trying to provoke a conflict between him and fellow Nigerian artist Davido.

He mentioned that he has refused to engage in any disputes with Davido, acknowledging the support Davido has provided him in the past.

Portable shared this after Davido, who is also in the U.S. at the moment, extended an invitation to him for a meetup.

