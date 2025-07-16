(VIDEO) Alleged fraud: Fayose eats Amala with construction workers to celebrate Court victory

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Wednesday marked his victory at the Federal High Court in Lagos by eating a local meal of Amala with construction workers at a roadside location.

The celebration followed a judgment by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, who discharged Fayose of all charges bordering on money laundering and theft involving N6.9 billion.

The court upheld a no-case submission filed by his legal team, ruling that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) failed to establish a prima facie case or provide any direct link between Fayose and the alleged offences.

Fayose was initially arraigned in 2018 before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, before the case was transferred to Justice Aneke.

The EFCC had accused him of receiving N1.2 billion to fund his 2014 governorship campaign and of allegedly collecting $5 million in cash from former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, without using any financial institution.

In a video posted on Wednesday by Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Fayose was seen sharing plates of Amala with site workers.

Speaking while eating, he expressed gratitude for the judgment and said the workers represented his family, adding that the celebration was a way to give glory to God after seven years of trial.

He said, “We are grateful to God today. That is why we are celebrating with Amala. These ones (Construction workers) are my family people. These gentlemen here. We thank God for giving me victory after seven years. We give all the glory to God. I hope you are enjoying your Amala? Enjoy.”

See the video below:

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1AyK8VL4De/?mibextid=wwXIfr

