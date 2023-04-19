Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, Simi on her 35th birthday.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Adekunle Gold posted a photo of Simi in Marrakech, Morocco, for her birthday vacation. He then shared a caption of how they met 10 years ago.

“God bless the day I met you at Bogobiri 10 years ago. 10 years of being my magic. I’m grateful for you, for everything you do. Been through it all with you so as we start to dey chop life now, we go live it up to the fullest.

Orente mi, Ati lowo, Ati nile lori, Ati bimo, Alafia njoba ninu ile’wa, Aye wa dun bi oyin. Happy Birthday Girl of my youth,” he wrote.