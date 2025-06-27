VIDEO: Abia tricycle rider returns N4m forgotten by passenger

A tricycle rider in Aba, Abia State, has earned praises from Nigerians after returning N4 million that a passenger accidentally left in his tricycle.

In viral video, the grateful passenger was seen praying for the rider, who held the bundles of cash while being commended by an appreciative crowd for his honesty.

The rider, identified as Lucky Okoro, also shared the encounter on his Facebook page, thanking God for the opportunity to do what he called “the right thing.”

“Jehovah thank you. I have made your name to be praised. This morning, one woman left N4m in my Keke. I carried her from Aba main park to Ariara.

“She stopped and forgot her bag inside my Keke, so I was looking for her but I couldn’t find her. I returned to park. I did not see her again. Then, I went back to Ariara Market and found her at the junction where she was crying, wanted to kill herself.”

“I called her, wiped all her tears then returned the money to her and took her to a hotel and she paid for it. I told her to stay there so that tomorrow she can continue. She is from Cameroon, she’s not a Nigerian talk less of Aba woman,” Lucky Okoro wrote.

Following his action of returning the large sum of money to the rightful owner, some fellow ‘keke’ riders were said to have abused Okoro, calling him a “mugu”. However, Okoro remained steadfast in his convictions.

“Thanks Jehovah, I found her. Some of my fellow Keke people called me mugun but I am not a mugun. I love what I did.

“It is true that Keke dey disturb me . I am happy, I am happy. I need new Keke but not another woman’s money,” he added.

