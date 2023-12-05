Popular televangelist and founder of the Eternity Network International, Apostle Joshua Selman has revealed a stern warning ahead of the year 2024.

In the vision, he said, 2024 will be a time of turbulence and serious challenge for believers urging the latter to heed the warning.

Apostle Selman disclosed this in a video clip obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE on Monday.

His words; “I saw something about next year (2024) that will make you need this message because what I saw is going to be a time of turbulence and serious challenge for believers.

“I’m not a prophet of doom. My teaching grace is enough for me. I mustn’t prophesy but if I open my mouth and tell you something, just believe it.

“So, when God brings things like this, He is redeeming the future. There is something He has seen.

“I saw many people folding their companies and fathers and mothers losing jobs at a time not even knowing what to do. PTA meetings happening and teachers are saying, ‘You cannot drive our children, why don’t you structure the payment?’

“When I saw that (vision) my heart (bleeds) and I said, ‘Lord what’s the meaning of this?’

“I’m not a prophet of doom and I respect God and myself and respect your trust for me. So, if I stand here (pulpit) and tell you things, especially when I’m prophesying, I make sure I know things I’m saying.

“When God shows things like this is not to put fear but He is showing it so that believers (Christians) can prepare”.

He, however, cautioned the congregation against living a frugal life but rather live within their means

to survive the 'turbulent' year.

