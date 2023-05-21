The management of Victoria Crest Homes and Citadel Utilities have rewarded Hilda Baci with various gift items running into millions of naira.

In a release to Sunday Tribune, the management of both companies said threat they were rewarding Baci for her excellence and true Nigerian relentless spirit.

We are thrilled to congratulate and celebrate Hilda Baci’s extraordinary achievement in her attempt at setting a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. Hilda Baci successfully completed a remarkable cook-a-thon, showcasing her culinary prowess and determination by cooking for an impressive 100 consecutive hours.

Hilda’s remarkable achievement has captivated our attention, and we are honored to stand behind her as she represents Nigeria on the global stage.

At Victoria Crest Homes, our mission has always been to make luxury living affordable, providing comfort and elegant shelter to passionate individuals. We believe that even the simplest of dreams deserve to be fulfilled. Inspired by Hilda’s dedication and passion, we have contributed N5 million Naira towards her record-breaking cook-a-thon. We recognize the significance of her achievement and demonstrate our unwavering support for her extraordinary feat.

Speaking on the need to celebrate Hilda Baci, the CEO of Victoria Crest Homes, Ichechi Okonkwo disclosed that having been able to do the unusual, cooking for 100 hours we deemed it fit to be a part of her success as this further aligns with one of our core values of always been attached to success.

Hilda has made not just the female gender proud, but she has again given Nigeria as a country a positive review

Citadel Utilities, a subsidiary of Nedcomoaks group and a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, has also stepped forward to support Hilda’s entrepreneurial endeavors. In recognition of her outstanding accomplishment, Citadel Utilities is generously providing Hilda’s restaurant business with a 10KVA Premium Solar System worth 7.5 million naira. This contribution exemplifies our commitment to empowering individuals and businesses with innovative and environmentally-friendly solutions.

Victoria Crest Homes and Citadel Utilities share a common vision of building a better, more comfortable world for Nigerians. We strive to push boundaries, exceed expectations, and support extraordinary achievements within our community. By combining our resources and expertise, we aim to make a positive impact and inspire others to dream big and achieve their goals.

Hilda’s success in setting a new world record serves as a testament to the power of determination and resilience. We are proud to witness her accomplishments and see her bring pride to our nation. Her journey embodies the essence of our collective belief that if you can dream it, you can achieve it.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Hilda Baci on her incredible achievement. We are privileged to be a part of her journey and will continue to support her as she paves the way for future generations. Together, Victoria Crest Homes and Citadel Utilities celebrate Hilda’s record-breaking cook-a-thon and salute her as an inspiration to all.





