Victims of Nasarawa bombing deserve compensation ― NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for urgent action by the government by way of compensating the victims of the erroneous bombing of over 40 herdsmen in the Doma local government area of Nasarawa state and holding erring officers accountable in order to forestall further occurrence.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu (SAN), who made the call in a statement in Abuja over the weekend, while reacting to media reports on the alleged erroneous bombing of civilians, including herdsmen by the Nigerian Air Force also decried the alleged bombing.

According to the Chief Human Rights Officer of Nigeria said, it is quite unfortunate that the lives of these citizens are cut short in this painful and sad manner, adding that the loss of the life of one citizen is sad not to talk of 40 citizens.

“The Commission is seriously worried about the incident as Nigeria cannot afford such costly mistakes that usually take the lives of many innocent civilians because it adds to the number of extra-judicial killings in the country.”

Speaking further, the NHRC Boss said, “while we urge the federal government and the Nigerian military to ensure justice and compensation to the families of the victims, the NHRC will, in line with its mandate, monitor the development and seek the protection of the rights of victims as well as payment of compensations for the lives and properties lost as a result of the unfortunate incident”.

Ojukwu appealed to the affected communities, particularly in Nasarawa state where the regrettable bombing took place to remain calm and peaceful and not to take the laws into their hands to avoid further escalation of the crisis.

In the same vein, he prayed to God for the repose of the souls of the victims just as he asked that God in His infinite mercies, grant their loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

In a related development, the Commission has expressed concern over the spate of killings in the South East, where rampaging gunmen have been gunning down innocent citizens with reckless abandon.

“We are therefore calling on the various security agencies and well-meaning individuals and groups in the southeast to appeal to all aggrieved persons and armed groups in the southeast to lay down their arms and allow the southeast to return to its former peaceful status and embrace dialogue and forgiveness”, he said.

