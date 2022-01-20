Victim escapes from kidnappers’ den as police arrest robbery suspect in Delta

A kidnap victim (names withheld) has escaped from the den of his abductors just as operatives of the Delta Police Command have arrested a robbery suspect in Delta State.

The victim, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, was abducted late night of January 12 in front of his house and driven in his vehicle to an unknown destination.

He was said to have escaped from his abductors on January 17 at 10:00 p.m at Owhorode-Udu in Udu Local Government Area.

The Otu-Jeremi Police Division, which received the distress call of the victim after his escape, mobilised a joint effort with Ovwian-Aladja Police Division to raid the kidnappers’ hideout on January 18.

The hoodlums reportedly fled on sighting the police which recovered one cut-to-size locally-made gun, one Baretta pistol with eight rounds of live ammunition, one handcuff, six assorted phones and 19 SIM cards.

Other items recovered from the kidnappers’ hideout include one ATM card, one wristwatch, one jack knife and N35,000 cash, just as manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.

Meanwhile, DSP Edafe also disclosed that the arrested robbery suspect was one of a two-man robbery gang operating at No.6 Power close, Okirigbaga in Sapele when police swooped on them following a tip-off.

He said the suspect, 25-year-old Liyo Okiri, was arrested with one locally-made pistol, two live cartridges and one expended cartridge while a manhunt for his colleague-in-crime is ongoing.