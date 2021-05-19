Vibrant startup ecosystem critical to Nigeria’s economy ― NITDA

The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has said a vibrant startup ecosystem is very critical to the future of the country and it’s vital to finding solutions to our various challenges.

Abdullahi also said innovation is a prominent way of creating prosperity for all and lifting countries out of poverty.

The NITDA DG disclosed this during a virtual media parley organised by a foreign group, ‘ Bridge to MassChallenge Nigeria Initiative’.

He said his agency was partnering with the foreign group to ensure that Nigerian digital entrepreneurs are linked to a better business network that will help them explore more digital opportunities.

Abdullahi noted that COVID-19 had revealed that the “Bridge to MassChallenge Nigeria Initiative’ is a programme that would help Nigerian digital entrepreneurs to achieve the impossible.

He also said that his agency carefully selected the foreign group based on its reputation in catalysing startups.

“NITDA and MassChallenge have partnered to catalyse and support a national startup community in Nigeria. MassChallenge is well known as a global network of zero-equity startup accelerators,” he said.

He added that “we conceptualised this initiative to help the Nigerian startups have a breakthrough, not a breakdown, during and after the COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking further, Abdullahi said the Agency contributed to Nigeria’s exit from the recent recession.

“Most importantly, our innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives have attracted more foreign investments into the country’s digital economy.

“We have also created new economic industries such as software, business process outsourcing and data protection, contributing to our national economy significantly,” he noted.

He noted that the initiative was designed to identify and accelerate top startups based in Nigeria and grow their businesses to serve the Nigerian and global market.

“Considering this, NITDA and MassChallenge have partnered to catalyse and support a national startup community in Nigeria.

“MassChallenge is well known as a global network of zero-equity startup accelerators. The partnership focuses on achieving three main objectives.

“Firstly, to promote Nigeria as an emerging entrepreneurial hub and leader of innovation in Africa in order to support job creation and economic development.

“Secondly, to foster the growth and success of Nigeria’s startup enterprises by connecting our entrepreneurs with markets, networks, and capital in the global innovation ecosystem.

“Lastly but not the least, to facilitate key strategies to complement growing innovation initiatives within Nigeria,” he added.

