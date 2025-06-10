Veterinary medicine demands unique blend of scientific precision, compassion, systems thinking —Expert

The 54th oath-taking and induction ceremony of Veterinary doctors of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Ibadan held recently, precisely on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

A total of 63 graduands were inducted into the veterinary profession at the event. The auditorium of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, the venue of the event, was filled to its full capacity with numerous dignitaries, proud parents, the new inductees, veterinarians and academicians.

The chief host of the event, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Professor Aderonke Baiyeroju. Also present were the University Registrar, as well as the Deans from different faculties within the university.

Distinguished guests at the event included the President of the Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN), Prof. Matthew Adamu and Acting Registrar of VCN, Dr. Dotun Fadipe who administered the oath-taking ceremony. Also present were the Aare Gbo-Gbo of Remoland and President of the Kotko Group, Dr. Kola Oyefeso; the chairman of Noble FM Ibadan, Prince Adekanbi; Alhaja Adesina Aminat, CEO of AMSA Vet Services Limited and several alumni of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.

In her remarks, the host of the event and the 16th and first Female Dean of the Faculty, Professor Olufunke Ola-Davies, expressed heartfelt appreciation to all staff of the faculty who had laboured to train the inductees over the years. She reiterated that by July 31, 2025, she would be completing her two terms of four years as the Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Ibadan. Prior to August 2021 when Prof. Ola-Davies assumed office as the Dean the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Ibadan, all other Deans had been males.

The Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Ibadan, highlighted her major achievements in office to include human capacity and infrastructural development that enabled the faculty to gain back her full accreditation with the National University Commission (NUC) shortly after assuming leadership. She thanked the university management for cooperating with her in the employment of new lecturers. She also stress that her administration also boosted research and clinical activities through the completion of the Virology and Parasitology Laboratory, renovations and the acquisition of new equipment including binocular and compound microscopes, ultrasound machines, a semi-automated microtome, a spectrophotometer, animal blood pressure monitor machines, two otoscopes, large animal weighing scale, digital X-ray machine as well as a 45 kVA Mikano generator to assist in power generation in the faculty auditorium. She listed others to include the renovation and painting of the faculty administrative building (White House), the actualisation of R&D building, the renovation of the faculty boardroom to world class standard, the renovation of the faculty auditorium among other infrastructural developments which she sourced for funds from friends and well-meaning Nigerians to ensure that her dream of a reformed Faculty of Veterinary Medicine that is the toast of the University of Ibadan is realised.

Speaking with our correspondent, an alumnus of the faculty, Dr. Akinbowale Jenkins, the Head of Services and Lead Consultant, Animal Health Product Development at a leading United Kingdom based Global Health research and innovation company said the event was a heartfelt moment of history and inspiration 21 years after his induction into the veterinary profession from the same faculty.

Dr. Jenkins leads a team of research scientists and oversees groundbreaking research, including the development of odour-based diagnostic tools for animal and human health diseases. He highlighted how his foundational training in Ibadan prepared him for a global career spanning academia, becoming a recognised tuberculosis researcher, government consultancy, and biotech innovation. According to Jenkins, his passion for One Health was sparked during his 5th year student internship where he worked at the abattoir and subsequently facilitated his then public health lecturer to speak on meat hygiene at a Saturday show on Channels Television. “Veterinary medicine demands a unique blend of passion, resilience, scientific precision, compassion, and systems thinking,” said Jenkins.

When asked for his message for the new veterinarian, Dr Jenkins maintained: “I urge them to build on their training at the University of Ibadan just as I did. They should embrace innovation and One Health approaches in their careers, collaborate with their senior colleagues in the profession, challenge paradigms, and always ask: “How can my work improve the health of all species?”

