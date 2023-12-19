The Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) has urged members to champion the use of the’ One Health’ approach to create a positive impact on public and animal health, thereby reducing the high rate of disease transmission from animals to humans.

The Chairperson of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) NVMA, Dr Chinnaemeka Joe-Iruobe made the call at the NVMA capacity building and public lecture on ‘One Health Approach to Curbing Tans-boundary and Zoonotic Diseases’, organised by the FCT NVMA.

She said zoonotic and transboundary diseases continue to pose a significant threat to public health, animal welfare and global economic stability.

Joe-Iruobe further stated that these diseases which can be transmitted between animals and humans have the potential to cause widespread illness, economic disruption and loss of lives.

She, therefore, said that the recent challenges posed by other emerging diseases have underscored the urgency for collective response to these threats and reinforced the need for a unified inter-disciplinary approach.

“Today as we convene to address these pressing issues, we are reminded of the pivotal role that veterinarians play in safeguarding the health of animals and humans and the interconnectedness of our efforts in promoting global health security.

“As veterinarians, we are uniquely positioned to champion the One Health approach leveraging our expertise in animal health, epidemiology, disease control to create a positive impact on public health and the wellbeing of both animals and humans.

“By uniting as a profession, we can amplify our efforts to prevent, detect and respond to zoonotic and transboundary diseases through multi-disciplinary collaborations with public health professionals, environmental scientists, policymakers and other stakeholders.

“We can develop integrated solutions that will address the root causes of these diseases and promote sustainable health outcomes for all species,” she noted.

Also, the President of NVMA, Dr Moses Arokoyo underscored the need for animals to be cared for, noting that 75 per cent of human diseases are transmitted by animals, hence veterinarians are critical to One Health.

“As it is today 75 per cent of the emerging and re-emerging diseases are zoonotic diseases. What it means is that there is a need for us to pay attention to animals, what it also means is that 75 per cent of the diseases we see in humans originate from animals, and there is a need for us to focus on the roles of veterinarians in man’s health. we cannot talk about One Health without talking about the veterinarians.

“We have to take time to look after our animals, we have to take time to create employment for the veterinarians so that they can do their job when we do that, what we succeed in doing is actually taking care of humanity, what it means is that if we take care of the animals, ultimately, we are taking care of ourselves.”

The Country Lead of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Disease (FAO-ECTAD), Dr Otto Muhinda said the FAO through ECTAD is supporting Nigeria in many ways, especially in relation to the control of transboundary animal diseases.

He said they are also supporting the government to detect, follow up on the spread, control and respond to different outbreaks of diseases that happen in Nigeria.

