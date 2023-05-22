Veteran Yoruba actor, Prince Adewale Adeyemo, died on Monday morning after a brief illness.

The news was announced by fellow actor, Kunle Afod, on his Instagram page.

Sharing a picture of the deceased, Afod wrote, “Hmmmm God you know best RIP Prince Adewale Adeyemo.

“He passed on early hours of today after a brief illness. God will comfort all his family, friends and colleagues.”

This comes hours after the Yoruba movie industry held a night of tribute for late Murphy Afolabi, who passed on May 14, 2023.