Veteran sports broadcaster, Fabio Lanipekun, dies four days after 80th birthday

A veteran broadcaster known for football commenatries in his days at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Mr Fabio Lanipekun, is dead. He died on Sunday, four days after he celebrated his 80th birthday.

The death of the foremost veteran broadcaster was announced by one of his workers then at NTA, Mrs Modele Sarafa-Yusuf, who was herself a sports broadcaster who reported football and other sports on NTA. She announced the death of her boss on her Facebook wall on Sunday.

Mr Lanipekun celebrated a low-key 80th birthday four days ago on Thursday and the event was witnessed by some of his contemporaries and sports enthusiasts.

Announcing his death on Sunday, Mrs Modele Sarafa-Yusuf, who had declared her ambition to be governor of Ogun State, described him as a wonderful boss who taught her hardwork.

According to her on Facebook: “I mourn the death of my former boss and mentor, the legendary Fabio Lanipekun. He passed on today, four days after his 80th birthday.

“A cerebral, hardworking and no-nonsense boss, Fabio encouraged my move from NTA Ibadan to the Headquarters (then in Lagos). He burnished my skills, taught me discipline and handwork and gave us opportunities to shine, knowing as he did, that our light did not dim his own.

“I was with him on his 79th birthday along with some of my former colleagues but missed his 80th as I was declaring my governorship candidature on the same day.

“May God grant him sweet repose and bless his devoted wife and other family members.”

The sports world will surely miss the legendary sports broadcaster. Adieu Fabio Lanipekun, the encyclopedia of sports.