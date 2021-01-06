Veteran Nollywood actress, Orisabumi, is dead 

Veteran actress in the Yoruba sector of Nollywood, Foluke Aremu, popularly known as Orisabumi, is dead.

She died in the late hours of Tuesday, January 5, in Ibadan.

Orisabumi’s death was confirmed by the Governor of Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) in Oyo State, Mrs Rose Odika who spoke with Tribune Online.

Odika said the actress died of a brief illness after two days in the hospital.

According to her, as at the time of filing this report, the deceased’s body was being moved to the morgue.

President of Association of Nigerian Theatre Practitioners (ANTP), Mr Adewale Elesho described the incident as a sad one.

“We have just survived Covid-19, EndSARS and all that came with 2020. It’s sad we had to lose Orisabunmi this time around. May we not experience such anymore,” he told Tribune Online.

Orisabumi, during her lifetime was an energetic dramatist, who was married to late Veteran actor, Jimoh Aliu (Aworo) but they got separated long before Aworo died in 2020.

She died at 60 years.

