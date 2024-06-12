Veteran Nollywood actor, Dayo Adewunmi, popularly known as Sule Suebebe, has passed away.

The sad news of the actor’s demise was announced on Wednesday by popular Ibadan-based cleric, Pastor Ademola Amusan, popularly known as Agbala Gabriel.

Pastor Agbala Gabriel, who had been caring for the actor for the past few months, revealed that the Yoruba actor passed away at an undisclosed hospital in Ibadan on Wednesday.

Announcing the death on his Facebook page, he wrote, “It’s a pity, Baba Suebebe died at the hospital this morning. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

The death comes a year after the veteran actor publicly begged for forgiveness from all the women he had offended in and outside the movie industry.

The actor, who was at the time battling life-threatening health challenges, revealed that he had once lived a reckless lifestyle and had stepped on the toes of many women in the past without knowing whom he had offended.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE