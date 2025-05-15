Veteran Actress Jumoke George’s missing daughter found in Mali

Veteran Yoruba actress, Jumoke George, has received a glimmer of hope after her 41-year-old daughter, Adeola, who went missing four years ago, was recently found alive in Mali.

The emotional revelation was first made during an episode of Talk to B, a show hosted by actress Biola Bayo. In the interview, Jumoke recounted how Adeola had been living with her grandmother in Ibadan but disappeared after informing the family she was travelling to Lagos. For four years, her whereabouts remained unknown.

According to the actress, Adeola, who recently reached out, asking for forgiveness and explaining that she had left the country with friends in search of better opportunities.

During the interview, a visibly emotional Jumoke opened up about her ongoing health and financial battles. She disclosed that her condition had caused her to miss out on acting jobs, leading her to refund payments and take loans for medical care. She also revealed that she still needs additional tests, estimated to cost N400,000.

“I’ve been hiding my situation out of shame and fear,” Jumoke said tearfully. “Since I became ill, I’ve had to cancel jobs. I once got paid for a role but had to use the money for treatment. I eventually borrowed to refund the person.”

She added, “Any small money I make from occasional jobs goes into looking for my missing daughter. She left Ibadan, saying she was coming to see me in Lagos, but never arrived.”

On Wednesday, host Biola Bayo shared an encouraging update via Instagram, confirming that she had a video call with Adeola, who is currently in Mali. Although Adeola has not yet spoken directly with her mother, Jumoke is said to be relieved knowing her daughter is alive.

Biola also revealed that Jumoke is currently receiving care at a state hospital in Lagos and is awaiting further medical evaluations.

“Hopefully, she will be discharged or admitted based on the results of her medical tests,” Biola wrote. “Thank you to everyone for the support.”

