Vessel inspection: Why we offer government officials ‘transportation’ fee — Shipping agents

More facts have emerged on why shipping agents offer officials of government agencies at Nigerian ports what is called ‘Transportation fee’ anytime a vessel is scheduled to be inspected by these government agencies.

Recall that for every ship that berths at any Nigerian ports, it is mandatory and statutory that before she discharges her content, different government agencies like the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Port Health Services, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and a host of others board and inspect the vessel to ensure no dangerous or harmful content is onboard before discharging commences.

However, speaking to the Nigerian Tribune exclusively, a shipping agent who begged not to have his name in print explained that some government agency officials won’t board vessels if they are not offered ‘transportation fee’.

According to the shipping agent who works at the Apapa and Tin-Can ports, “Over the years, the Federal Government has harped on the ease of doing business at the ports. However, do you know that we still offer officials of some government agencies ‘Transportation’ fee before they will agree to come onboard and perform their statutory role?

“This officials won’t move an inch if they don’t get transportation fee. If we don’t give them, it is not okay for us because we need our vessels to have quick turn-around time at all ports visited. It is part of our job to ensure that anything that will constitute a form of delay for vessels that we manage is avoided, if we can avoid it.

“These government officials won’t come onboard when it’s time for vessel inspection. While some will gladly come onboard, some others won’t. If those that are supposed to inspect the vessels have not done so, there is no way the vessel can achieve a quick turn-around time at the ports.

‘So, most often times, we often ask those not yet onboard while they have not inspected the vessel. What we hear is that a leader of a unit or a critical member of a unit that is supposed to be onboard is not yet within the port premises, or is probably caught up in traffic. Thus, we are asked to provide transportation fee to hasten such person’s movement towards the ports.

“This is now a common practice at Nigerian ports. It is gradually becoming more worrisome because some agencies that were not in the habit of demanding for such payments now do because those collecting it are having a field day, unchecked. So, more government officials now demand for transportation fee before coming onboard our vessels to perform their statutory roles. This is a major reason why we still don’t have joint vessel inspection regime at Nigerian ports. If you don’t give them the transportation fee, they will leave your vessel unattended to, and this will increase the turn-around time of the vessel.’

The shipping agent further revealed that transportation fee ranges from N50,000 to N100,000 depending on the mood and numbers of absentees during a vessel inspection process.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.