VeryDarkMan’s arrest abuse of power — Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the arrest and ongoing detention of social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He described this action as a further indication of the growing authoritarianism under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The arrest of VeryDarkMan was confirmed by EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, who stated that the activist was taken into custody following petitions from several individuals regarding allegations of cyberstalking.

In a strongly worded statement posted on X.com on Monday, Atiku accused the government of using security agencies as a tool to suppress dissent and intimidate critics of the administration.

“The arrest and continued detention of social media influencer and outspoken critic, Mr. Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is yet another blatant abuse of power by the Tinubu administration,” he wrote.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party said the lack of formal charges against Otse was “a flagrant violation of his constitutional rights and a chilling reminder of the growing authoritarianism under this government.”

Atiku said the incident fits a pattern of “relentless assault on the fundamental freedoms of Nigerians, particularly those who dare to speak truth to power or align with the political opposition.”

He further accused the Tinubu-led government of applying double standards in its handling of corruption allegations, noting that while opposition figures and critics are hounded, loyalists with serious allegations continue to enjoy immunity.

“While security agencies are quick to target dissenters and critics, often in complete disregard of due process, political loyalists with credible allegations of corruption walk free, trading sycophancy for immunity,” Atiku said.

He cautioned against normalizing what he called “state-sponsored repression,” emphasizing, “We must not allow state-sponsored repression to become a defining feature of our democracy.”

Atiku described the administration’s actions as shameful and stated, “The Tinubu administration’s systematic crackdown on opposition voices is nothing short of disgraceful. It is an affront to democratic norms and must be strongly condemned and opposed.”

