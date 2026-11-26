VERVELIFE 9.0 strengthened its connection between technology, lifestyle and community through its partnership with Truecaller, which joined the ninth edition of the fitness and entertainment platform as a partner.

The collaboration formed part of Verve’s broader approach to extending VerveLife beyond a conventional fitness event, bringing together brands and experiences that reflect the interests and everyday lives of its audience. For Truecaller, the partnership provided an opportunity to connect with consumers through a platform centred on shared experiences, active living and community.

Now in its ninth season, VerveLife has continued to evolve into a multi-dimensional lifestyle experience, combining fitness, wellness, music and entertainment. Its 2026 edition, themed Ignite, reached communities across Ikorodu, Ibadan, Enugu, Surulere and Uyo before culminating in the Lagos grand finale at the Eko Convention Centre on November 21.

Commenting on the collaboration, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch, said the partnership reflected VerveLife’s commitment to creating experiences that connect with consumers beyond the traditional payment environment.

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“VerveLife provides a platform for brands to connect with consumers through experiences that reflect their interests and lifestyles. Our partnership with Truecaller speaks to this vision, bringing together two brands that engage with consumers in different but complementary ways. As VerveLife continues to grow beyond fitness into a broader lifestyle experience, collaborations like this allow us to create more meaningful connections with our audience and explore new ways of engaging with the communities we serve,” Eromosele said.

The Lagos finale brought together thousands of fitness enthusiasts, families and lifestyle communities for a programme that featured group workouts, fitness challenges, a healthy living masterclass and entertainment. International and Nigerian fitness professionals led the workout sessions, while the obstacle course gave participants an opportunity to test their strength and agility.

The event also featured performances by the Urban Loud Choir and an after-party headlined by Nigerian Afrobeats star Mayorkun, alongside DJs Neptune, Crowd Kontroller and Tobi Peter. Participants also had the opportunity to win cash prizes, with five individuals receiving ₦1 million each and Aneke Udoka Joel taking home the grand prize of a brand-new car.

The partnership with Truecaller complemented the wider network of brands supporting VerveLife 9.0, including the returning Google Play collaboration, Quickteller, TRACE West Africa, Hygeia, LG Electronics, CWAY Water, Africa Sport Network, Pocari Sweat and Leisure Sports Park.

Through collaborations such as this, Verve continues to expand the ways brands can engage with consumers through VerveLife, using shared interests and experiences to bring technology, lifestyle and community into one platform.