Veritasi Homes hands over new smart homes to customers in Lekki, Lagos

Veritasi Homes and Properties Plc, one of Africa’s fastest-growing real estate firms, has once again delivered on its promise of quality and excellence by handing over a new batch of smart, luxurious homes to customers in Lekki, Lagos.

The residential project, Camberwall Advantage 5, a bespoke, deluxe contemporary development located in the heart of Ikate, Lekki, was officially handed over to 37 subscribers on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

The milestone not only marks the successful completion of another premium housing project but also reinforces Veritasi Homes’ unwavering commitment to consistent project delivery, even amid Nigeria’s challenging economic terrain.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Mr. Nola Adetola, Chief Executive Officer of Veritasi Homes, reiterated the company’s vision of redefining urban living through innovation, elegance, and trust.

“At Veritasi Homes, we are not just building houses, we are creating lifestyle solutions. Our mission is to set new standards for luxury, efficiency, and modernity in Nigerian real estate.

“The Camberwall Advantage series is a reflection of our core values: precision, innovation, and excellence. We take pride in delivering projects that meet and exceed our clients’ expectations. Every detail is carefully thought out, from architecture to automation, from finishing to functionality.

“We evolve real estate concepts that speak directly to the taste, budget, and aspirations of our clients. Real estate is not just a transaction; it’s an investment in the future. That is why we are deliberate in every process, from design to delivery.

“Despite the prevailing harsh economic climate, rising inflation, and soaring construction costs across Nigeria, Veritasi Homes delivered the Camberwall Advantage 5 project right on schedule. This timely handover, amidst the financial pressures that have slowed or halted many developments nationwide, is a testament of our financial discipline, operational resilience, and unwavering commitment to our clients,” Adetola said.

The company’s chief executive emphasized the company’s customer-centric approach, noting that Veritasi’s attention to detail and focus on timely delivery continue to earn the trust and loyalty of homeowners across the country.

“Our goal is to create timeless assets. We don’t just build for today, we build for legacy. Every Veritasi project is crafted to hold value, to appreciate, and to serve as a springboard for generational wealth.”

“Nigeria deserves homes that reflect the dignity and potential of its people. That’s what we are here to deliver, architecture that inspires, infrastructure that endures, and environments that nurture growth.”

“We are not in the business of shortcuts. We are in the business of excellence. Whether it’s in Lagos, Abuja, or anywhere else, our clients can expect a consistent standard of world-class delivery,” he added.

Highlighting some of the company’s ongoing and upcoming developments, Adetola added: “We have successfully delivered several contemporary homes in Lagos and beyond. One of our flagship developments—Tinuola Towers in Banana Island, Ikoyi has advanced and is a shining example of architectural brilliance and is redefining luxury living in Nigeria.”

“Just last month, we made our entry into the Abuja market with Malibu Hills in Asokoro, which has already gained strong traction and subscription. And we are not stopping there. On June 27, 2025, we will break ground on our next landmark project, Veritasi Shell Tower, located in Eko Atlantic. It’s a masterpiece in the making.”

Many subscribers at the handover event expressed their delight and satisfaction with the project’s quality, aesthetics, and punctual delivery.

Mr. Stephen, one of the home owners said: “Veritasi delivered exactly what was promised—actually, even more. At every stage, I was following up, and even when there were challenges, they carried me along. And today, here we are. The finishing is top-notch, the design is modern and beautiful, and we’re thrilled to be part of this community.”

“From the very first inspection to the final handover, everything was seamless. Veritasi made the process stress-free, and the quality of the building speaks for itself. This is what real estate should feel like. It’s been a wonderful journey, and I am so proud I invested in the project,” he noted.

Another subscriber, Mr. Chukwuma, also expressed his delight with the experience: “I first heard about Veritasi from a colleague at work. I did my own findings on the promoters and was satisfied with their integrity and the forthrightness of the people behind the company. That prompted me to invest, and today, I’m glad I did.

“Like I told the CEO, Mr. Nola, today—I invested because of him. He is an honest and genuine businessman. I’ve invested in properties before, but this is the first time I’m truly impressed. The smart features, the finishing, the environment—everything is top-tier. Veritasi Homes is clearly in a league of its own.”

“You often hear stories of developers cutting corners. That was not my experience here. Veritasi delivered with excellence. I feel confident and proud to call this place my home. What stood out for me was the transparency and professionalism throughout the process. From documentation to construction updates, Veritasi was always ahead,” he said.

The event concluded with a guided tour of the completed units and a warm reception for guests, further cementing Veritasi’s reputation as a real estate brand that delivers not just homes, but exceptional experiences.

With every project, Veritasi Homes continues to raise the bar in Nigeria’s housing sector—combining bold vision, cutting-edge technology, and a relentless drive for excellence.

Founded in 2017, Veritasi Homes and Properties Plc specializes in marketing, advisory, and developmental services, positioning itself as a leading force in Nigeria’s real estate value chain.

The real estate firm has continued to dominate Africa’s real estate sector with its innovative and value-driven approach. Recognized by the Financial Times as one of the continent’s fastest-growing businesses, Veritasi stands as the only Nigerian real estate firm to make the prestigious list. The company is double rated by DataPro and GCR. This milestone underscores Veritasi’s credibility, financial stability, and commitment to delivering world-class properties.