Veritas Varsity emerges African champion in debate

DESPITE the claims of falling standards of education in Nigeria, students from Veritas University, Abuja, have recorded a remarkable feat as they dazzled at the 2022 Pan-African University debate held in Nairobi, beating University of Ghana, Strathmore University and 98 others to emerge African champion.

The trophy was officially presented by the triumphant students to the vice chancellor of Veritas University, Abuja, Professor Hyacinth Ichoku, and top management of the university at a brief ceremony at the university’s campus, Zuma, Bwari, Abuja.

The team of debaters led by Ocheido Edwin Ada, a masters student, Economics, included Yetunde Oshinowo (Political Science); Ayafa Amandaa Tonite (Economics); Uguru Grace (History and International Relations) and Gbenga Zaccheus (Entrepreneurship).

Recall that Veritas University Debate Society secured the ticket to represent Nigeria at the continental university debate after winning the 2022 edition of the Uyo City Open Debate Championship which held from May 19 to 23, at the University of Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, where it defeated clubs from the University of Calabar, University of Lagos, University of Ilorin and 20 others, to qualify to represent Nigeria at the 14th Africa University Debate Championship in Nairobi, Kenya.

In Kenya, the Veritas team slugged it out in a stiff competition with the 100 debate teams from various universities across Africa to emerge winners at the championship.

The finals which saw Veritas University Debate Society clinch the first position was held on Tuesday, December 15.

“It was a stiff competition between debate clubs comprising public and private universities across the length and breadth of Africa among which were; University of Ghana, Kwameh Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Strathmore University, Alex Ekwueme University, to mention but a few,” the team lead, Edwin Ocheido, said.

Kwameh Nkrumah University of Science and Technology followed Veritas University closely to come second while the University of Ghana made it to the third position.

By this victory, Veritas University Debate Society is the first to bring the African Debate Trophy to Nigeria.

The vice chancellor of Veritas University, Rev. Fr. Professor Hyacinth Ichoku in an overwhelming excitement stated that “despite the challenges confronting tertiary education, a remarkable feat like this coming from the private sector, is a giant stride in salvaging the nation’s education system.”

He said winning the championship had opened another set of opportunities for Veritas University Debate Society to represent Africa in intercontinental debate happening in New York, from April 1, 2023.

The university will also be representing Nigeria at the 43rd edition of the Madrid World Universities Debate Championship which will hold from December 27 to January 4, 2023 in Spain.

He described the feat as a glorious moment for the institution, happening at a time when there is the hue and cry about the quality and falling standards of education coupled with the enormous challenges in education sector in Nigeria.

Ichoku, further noted that the performance of the students was a reflection of quality of teaching and learning taking place in Veritas University, adding that it was also an indication that the students are working hard and given the same opportunities they could excel anywhere in the world.