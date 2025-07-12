Venezuelan deportees: US Embassy gives reason for reducing visa validity for Nigerians

The United States Embassy has clarified that the recent reduction in visa validity for Nigerians is unrelated to deportation issues involving other countries, e-visa policies, or affiliations such as BRICS.

Tribune Online reports that the new visa policy now limits most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to Nigerians to a single entry with a validity period of three months.

In a post shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday, the US Embassy addressed growing speculation following the policy change, which has sparked debate among Nigerians.

Many had linked the decision to the deportation of Venezuelan nationals or Nigeria’s stance on third-country deportees.

Responding to the public reaction, the US Mission emphasized that the adjustment stems from a global review process guided by security and technical benchmarks, aimed at protecting the integrity of the U.S. immigration system.

The statement read, “The U.S. Mission Nigeria wishes to address misconceptions about the recent reduction in visa validity for most nonimmigrant U.S. visas in Nigeria and other countries.

“This redution is not the result of any nation’s stance on third-country deportees, introduction of e-visa policies, or affiliations with groups like BRICS.

“The reduction in validity is part of an ongoing global review of the use of U.S. visas by other countries using technical and security benchmarks to safeguard U.S. immigration systems.”

Reaffirming its diplomatic ties with Nigeria, the mission added, “We value our longstanding partnership with Nigeria and remain committed to working closely with the Nigerian public and government officials to help them meet those criteria and benchmarks, thereby ensuring safe, lawful, and mutually beneficial travel between our nations.”

